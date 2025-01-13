LIVE UPDATES: Ice beginning to accumulate in metro Atlanta, continues through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a Winter Storm Warning for Metro Atlanta, which is now in effect for Metro Atlanta.

Sleet and snow showers moved into Metro Atlanta on Friday morning accumulating over an inch of snow in some areas.

SATURDAY:

ICY ROADS EXPECTED TONIGHT ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA for 97 forecast zones in [GA] till 10:00 AM EST https://t.co/Xf9Q8Le6b0 pic.twitter.com/7lNoZVVs5P — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) January 11, 2025

2PM: As of 2:15 p.m., there have been 656 flights delayed and 343 flights canceled at the Atlanta airport, according to Flight Aware.

7PM: As of 7 p.m., more than 1,300 flights were canceled due to the winter storm on Friday, according to Flight Aware.

6PM: Thousands are without power across Georgia, according to Georgia Power.

5PM: Multiple warming centers announced they are opening due to the winter weather continuing into the weekend.

4PM:

Power outages are being reported with wind gusts up to 23 MPH in Pickens County.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says freezing rain is starting to accumulate on the branches in Marietta.

3:30pm ET Friday: Freezing rain is starting to accumulate on the branches in Marietta. Remember: The thicker the ice, the heavier it is... And could pull down the trees and powerlines. #ATLwx #GAwx #Atlanta #ATL



📷: Freda Ray Rittenhouse in Marietta pic.twitter.com/wzchqQxCF3 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) January 10, 2025

3:15PM:

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says ice has begun to accumulate in Cumming, GA.

3:10PM:

Hiram is reporting 0.10″ of ice accumulation as freezing rain moves through Metro Atlanta.

3PM:

The ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport has been lifted after an incident that occurred at 9:10AM when an aircraft aborted takeoff, deplaning passengers via emergency slides .

1PM:

Carroll County EMA is reporting a freezing rain/glaze on the trees in the Sandhill area of Carroll County. Freezing rain will be the main impacts later this afternoon into this evening.

12:30PM:

Snowfall totals 12pm 1.10.25

12:08PM:

A wintry mix will return after 1 p.m. and continue through the evening. Expect sleet and freezing rain accumulation as high as 0.10” to 0.35” through this evening.

12PM:

Officials urge citizens across the metro and North Georgia to stay off the roads as many are retreated due to icy conditions.

The police department and other county partners have responded to numerous road issues and vehicle accidents. The police department is encouraging everyone to stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary. The following list of major road issues have been reported (Last… pic.twitter.com/nGog5xChX3 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 10, 2025

BLOCKED again as it's being treated. Folks stuck for hours I-75/sb down from Mt Paran. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/9DyVyDXTiA — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 10, 2025

11:30AM:

There is currently a break in the wintery precipitation in the south metro area. More is expected into the afternoon.

Expect ice accumulations.

11:05AM:

The ramp from I-285 east bound to I-85 north bound has been blocked for hours.

RED ALERT Spaghetti Junction: Ramp from I-285/eb to I-85/nb has been blocked for hours. Here are trucks stuck. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/kEUBqfyjvK — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 10, 2025

10:54AM:

There is a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport due to the ongoing severe weather and an incident that occurred at 9:10AM when an aircraft aborted takeoff, deplaning passengers via emergency slides .

10:30AM:

Gov. Brian Kemp says state officials are thankful they were prepared based on the forecasts for Georgia.

“I want to thank the media and our citizens for listening to the advice in last 24-48 hours about being prepared and winter ready,” Kemp said. “It is better to be overprepared than not in these situations. We’ve learned a lot of lessons over the years.”

10:10AM:

NWS Peachtree City says they are starting to see ice accumulations on the top of pines in Peachtree City.

10:00AM:

Snow continues to transition into freezing rain and sleet. This wintry mix will continue into the evening.

Crews are continuing to work to clear roadways. Natalie Dale at the Georgia Department of Transportation urges everyone to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.

RED ALERT Downtown: Stalled truck blocks all lanes of I-75/85/sb at University Ave (exit 244), please avoid the Connector. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/df8gNXdjGZ — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 10, 2025

MARTA has suspended both bus and street car service. Rail service continues.





9:30AM:

Snow showers transitioning to rain showers throughout Metro Atlanta, expect a wintry mix throughout the afternoon and evening.

At 9:30 AM EST, 1 N Roswell [Fulton Co, GA] Public reports Snow of 2.00 Inch. Snow. #gawx https://t.co/BDEPSBk0g8 pic.twitter.com/9XNC1Gi7kq — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) January 10, 2025

The City of Atlanta is urging everyone to stay off the roads during this weather event as road conditions continue to deteriorate.

The City of Atlanta is urging everyone to stay off the roads during this severe weather event. Your safety is our top priority—please avoid driving and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Stay tuned to official updates and check in on neighbors who might need assistance. pic.twitter.com/qdg18NH5ZN — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) January 10, 2025

Cobb Co.: Crash and ice shuts down the I-75/sb ramp to I-285 (exit 259), please get OFF the roads as soon as possible!! #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/aHYjh6Ap8R — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 10, 2025

8:48AM:

8:30AM:

Sleet showers arrived shortly before 5am, and the snow showers arrived around 6am. Heavy snow showers continue to fall this morning before the transition to a wintry mix later this afternoon.

