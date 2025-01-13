Delta plane evacuated via slide at Atlanta airport due to engine issue, ground stop lifted

ATLANTA, GA — Officials with the Atlanta Airport say four people are injured after more than 200 people are evacuated by slide from a Delta Airlines flight headed to Minneapolis on Friday morning.

One of the passengers was taken to a local hospital while the three others were treated on scene.

Delta and the FAA said the Boeing 757 aborted takeover earlier this morning over what they are only calling an “engine issue” at this time.

The passengers were shuttled to a nearby concourse after making it onto the snowy runway.

The airport issued a ground stop that lasted from the morning until the afternoon.

So far more than 930 flights have been cancelled at the airport on Friday.