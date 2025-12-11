Lights on the Loop event in Alpharetta could continue to grow in the future

ALPHARETTA, GA — This year’s “Lights on the Loop” event in Alpharetta has been a big success which has led city council to explore the possibility of installing permanent power sources along portions of the Alpha Loop.

The foundation behind the event installed temporary power at a cost of $17,000. However, councilman Douglas Derito says more investment may be needed.

“There’s no doubt this is going to continue to grow in the years ahead,” he said. “It’s going to become one of those things that Alpharetta is known for.”

Officials say visitors can expect spectacular lighting installations along the trail, activities for all ages, and the warm glow of community coming together to celebrate the season.

“Our signature holiday celebration brings together everything that makes the Alpha Loop special—beautiful scenery, community connection, and local pride. Walk the illuminated trail, meet your neighbors, and experience why families return year after year," Alpha Loop Foundation Inc. officials said.

Last weekend, the theme was “Winter Health and Wellness.” On Friday, the theme is “Sounds of the Season-Holiday Music Showcase.” On Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, the theme will be “Pet Friendly Santa Paws’ Winter Bash.”

For those interested in attending, Lights on the Loop will be held from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12 at 2500 Northwinds Pkwy.

For more information, visit the Alpha Loop Foundation Inc. website.