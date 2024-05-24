Man who raped, stabbed Gwinnett teen sentenced

LAWRENCEVILLE – A Flowery Branch man was sentenced to life for raping a teenage girl and stabbing her 86 times in Gwinnett County.

A Flowery Branch man will spend 30 years in prison for raping a teenage girl and stabbing her 86 times in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County prosecuting attorney Patsy Austin Gatson says 22-year old Zachary Iona met the 15-year-old girl at her family’s home in February 2022.

Iona tied the girl up, then committed sexual assault, and stabbing her repeatedly during that incident.

He fled and the girl was able to get help. The girl survived after multiple surgeries.

After Iona’s prison time, he will pend five years on parole and must register as a sex offender.

Iona also pled guilty to other charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, statutory rape, child molestation and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

“This should be a warning to our young people to beware,” Gatson said. “As this case demonstrates, not everyone you meet on social media has your best interest at heart.”

According to a press release issued by the prosecutor’s office, the victim met Iona on SnapChat. In February 2022, the teen agreed to allow the defendant to visit her at a home in Hoschton. The defendant arrived with rolls of duct tape, rope and a knife. He bound the teen’s hands and covered her mouth with tape and then raped the teen. During the sexual assault he began stabbing the teen in her face, torso, neck, legs and arms. He then fled.

The teen managed to crawl to her phone and call for help.

The release stated that police were able to identify the defendant from a photo on the teen’s SnapChat. Police searched Iona’s car and found duct tape and rope, as well as blood.

During the plea, the teen told the judge she just graduated from high school and considers it a blessing to be alive.

The teen had multiple surgeries and physical therapy and is now able to walk.



