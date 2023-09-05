5-year-old girl shot at Atlanta apartment complex, witnesses say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on MLK Jr. Drive just after 5 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

Witnesses say that the victim is a 5-year-old girl.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

Police confirmed the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when paramedics transported them to the hospital.

There is no word on how many victims there are or what their injuries are.

Investigators say they have detained a possible suspect, but have not offered other details.