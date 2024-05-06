At least 1 dead, 6 injured after residents jump from burning apartment building in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person died and six others are injured after an apartment fire in DeKalb County.

The fire broke out at around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Park Creek Apartments on Bouldercrest Road.

Fire officials say that at least one person has died and six others are injured after jumping from the apartment building.

Four of those injured were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

The person who died in the fire was identified as William Arnold, 76, by his son. Arnold’s son said he was told that his father’s ceiling caved in on him.

According to DeKalb County fire officials, there are 24 units in the building that caught fire.

DeKalb County authorities have not said what led up to the fire. Fire crews were searching the buildings to see if other residents were inside.

No other details were released.