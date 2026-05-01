State leaders say progress is being made in effort to contain South Georgia wildfires

ATLANTA — Officials say there is progress in containing major wildfires burning in South Georgia.

The largest fire, the Pineland Road Fire, is now 40% contained and has burned more than 33,000 acres, officials said while the Highway 82 Fire is now about 45% contained. Officials add the Highway 82 Fire has burned around 22,000 acres.

Officials say the area is expected to receive rain this weekend, which could aid containment efforts.

The American Red Cross is working to assist families who have been displaced due to the wildfires.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Forestry Commission said crews responded to eight new wildfires.

During a visit to South Georgia on Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said rain last weekend provided some relief for firefighters working to contain the blazes. Gov. Kemp added there is still a long way to go before the fires are fully contained.

The Forsyth County Fire Department said it is also launching a disaster relief drive through May 10 to collect supplies for those impacted by the wildfires.