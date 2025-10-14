Local

Lawrenceville man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of 4-year-old girl

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mario Edwin Adon-Barrios, 37 (Office of the District Attorney, Patsy Austin-Gatson)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — An Atlanta man will serve life in prison after he’s convicted of sexually assaulting a four-year old girl in Gwinnett County.

37-year old Mario Edwin Adon-Barrios has been found guilty of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery for attacking the child in June of 2023.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years and must register as a sex offender.

“The defendant’s depraved behavior is disturbing and deserving of the sentence he received,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Our prayers for healing, peace, and closure are with the victim and her family.”

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!