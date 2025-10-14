Lawrenceville man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of 4-year-old girl

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — An Atlanta man will serve life in prison after he’s convicted of sexually assaulting a four-year old girl in Gwinnett County.

37-year old Mario Edwin Adon-Barrios has been found guilty of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery for attacking the child in June of 2023.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years and must register as a sex offender.

“The defendant’s depraved behavior is disturbing and deserving of the sentence he received,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Our prayers for healing, peace, and closure are with the victim and her family.”