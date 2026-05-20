Lawrenceville annexation plan rejected by Gwinnett County voters

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Voters in portions of unincorporated Gwinnett County have voted against a plan that would have expanded Lawrenceville city limits by nearly 20,000 residents.

More than 50% of voters rejected the annexation proposal, which would have made Lawrenceville the largest city in Gwinnett County.

City officials had hoped residents would approve the plan to help smooth out Lawrenceville’s borders and improve city services, including police protection and trash pickup.

Supporters of the annexation effort argued the expansion would improve services in the affected areas.

Lawrenceville’s city manager said he was disappointed by the outcome of the vote.