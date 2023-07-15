Lawmakers stress importance of security cameras amid DeKalb gas station homicide investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Leaders in DeKalb County are explaining to the community why a new ordinance regarding security cameras at gas stations is essential.

Lawmakers began making the push after a man was killed at a gas station on Browns Mill Road Wednesday.

DeKalb County police said that 32-year-old Tori Dundas was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Police did not specify what led to the shooting.

“Sometimes, when there’s no traffic in the gas facility, there’s nobody here and you never know what might happen,” gas station patron, John Williams said.

Williams said safety is key whenever he pumps gas at any gas station.

That’s why Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson introduced an ordinance now doing just that.

“We now make video surveillance mandatory at all gas and service stations,” she said.

Cochran-Johnson said this ordinance only affects unincorporated Dekalb County, which targets more than 200 gas stations, but she said it goes beyond just installing cameras.

“The ordinance itself now strictly mandates that we capture footage that is 4 Megapixels, 24 frames per second, with infrared night vision for total clarity.” She said. “All gas and service stations are required to hold the footage for a minimum of 60 days and upon request, you must surrender it to us within 72 hours.”

According to the ordinance, there also has to be adequate lighting around 75 feet of the store.

Williams said he believes this ordinance will work.

“I do feel that it’s important that there are security cameras that are able to watch just the pumps and stuff,” he said.

The commissioner said if a store doesn’t follow this ordinance, the county won’t renew its business license at the end of the year.

