Lawmakers plan to make a push for online sports betting in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are trying again for online sports betting in the state.

State representative Matt Reeves says he plans to push for a vote on a measure that stalled last year that would’ve put the question before the voters in November.

“You’d have a constitutional amendment, you would have a statewide referendum, and you would have to find someone in the lottery that would be available for pre-k, literacy and educational funds,” he said.

Reeves says it would put up guardrails.

He says $2.5 billion could be collected over the next decade for education programs in the state.