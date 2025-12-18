Lawmakers consider changes to DA laws after contentious Fani Willis testimony

ATLANTA — State lawmakers are weighing possible changes to laws governing Georgia’s district attorneys following three hours of fiery testimony from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis appeared before a legislative committee after fighting for more than a year to avoid the proceedings. During the hearing, she strongly defended her handling of the 2020 election interference case and criticized continued scrutiny of her office.

“Y’all can keep threatening me, keep bringing me to these committees, keep auditing me and I’m going to keep doing my job with excellence,” Willis told lawmakers.

The committee’s stated purpose is to determine whether state laws governing district attorneys need to be changed. Committee co-chair State Senator Greg Dolezal says the testimony will be used to help formulate legislation when the General Assembly begins next month.

“There’s a lot to unpack here,” Dolezal said.

Dolezal said lawmakers want to better understand how state funds are used within district attorney offices, pointing to testimony involving an account within the Fulton County DA’s office.

“We need to look at the use of state funds,” he said, also citing concerns about open records laws and the use of special purpose grand juries.

Democrats on the panel strongly pushed back, arguing any new legislation would be politically motivated. Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones called the effort a waste of time.

“Nothing that the state of Georgia could do could correct any of this,” Jones said, adding that lawmakers should instead focus on issues that directly impact Georgians.

Willis’ attorney, former Governor Roy Barnes, described the hearing as a witch hunt. Despite sharp disagreements during the hearing, Republicans on the committee say changes may be necessary following what they described as contentious testimony.

The legislative session is set to begin January 12, when any proposed legislation would be formally introduced.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.