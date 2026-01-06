Law enforcement deaths drop to 80-year low

ATLANTA — The last time the line-of-duty losses was this low, officers on the street today weren’t even conceived. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says law enforcement deaths dropped to an 80-year low in 2025, to 111.

“That is still a lot if you are the husband, wife, kids, you know, mother, father,” says Steven Gaynor who is with the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police. “It’s very devastating for that family.”

Gun fatalities were the leading cause of death, followed by traffic incidents. Gaynor credits improved equipment, better training, and better medical treatment for the drop.

The group has Georgia tied for the fifth-highest number of officer deaths, at five.

Firearms-related fatalities have claimed the lives of 44 officers in 2025, which represents an 15% decrease from the 52 officers killed by gunfire in 2024 and was the leading cause of death.