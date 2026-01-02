Largest Georgia-based bank completes multibillion dollar merger

COLUMBUS, GA — The largest Georgia-based bank has completed an $8.6B merger.

Columbus-based Synovus has officially closed things out with Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.

The merger was announced on July 24, 2025.

In a press release, Kevin Blair, chief executive officer and president of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. says, “this merger unites two trusted legacies to create one bright future. Thanks to the incredible work of our team members and partners, we’re now more than 8,000 strong and building the bank of the future from a position of strength—with a shared goal to be the best financial services firm and the best place to work in the country.”

The banks are set to consolidate under the Pinnacle brand in early 2027.