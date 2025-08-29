Local

Lake Lanier drowning under investigation ahead of holiday weekend

By WSB Radio News Staff
HALL COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating a drowning on Lake Lanier after the body of an experienced swimmer was recovered near his private dock.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Brent James Williams. Investigators say Williams went missing during his routine swim from his dock on Sportsman Club Drive.

A tenant called 911 after noticing Williams never returned and found his belongings still on the dock.

“She was worried because he didn’t return to the residence after he went swimming in Lake Lanier, and that was a routine for him,” said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams.

Rescue crews later used an underwater drone to locate his body about 10 feet from the dock, submerged in roughly 12 feet of water. No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm drowning as the cause of death.

Officials say the case serves as a reminder heading into the busy holiday weekend to let someone know your plans, and avoid swimming alone when possible.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

