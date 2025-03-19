Local

Labor shortage hits Georgia’s construction industry, threatening growth

By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit
Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store
Help Wanted Sign (Andriy Blokhin - stock.adobe.com)
The critical shortage of construction workers is impacting projects across Georgia, raising concerns about the state’s economic growth.

According to Brian Turmail with the Associated General Contractors of America, two key solutions are needed: increasing the pipeline of homegrown workers and implementing a visa program for construction workers.

“We need to establish a lawful, temporary, taxable visa program to get people right now so that we can continue building the things that we need to keep Georgia’s economy growing,” Turmail stated.

He also noted a shift in the nation’s approach to immigration, which could affect the ability to bring in foreign labor. Without a solution, the labor shortage may become a hurdle for Georgia’s continued economic expansion.

Currently, three-fourths of Georgia’s contractors report they do not have enough workers to meet demand. Turmail emphasized that investing in trade schools can help develop a stronger domestic workforce, offering an alternative to four-year college degrees without the burden of student debt.

“These are good jobs that pay really well,” he said.

With nearly a quarter million construction jobs across the state, Georgia ranked as the number one state in the nation for construction in 2023, according to Associated Builders and Contractors. However, without more workers, the industry could face delays that could impact the broader economy.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

