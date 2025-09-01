Local

Labor Day rally scheduled in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Skyline (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — A Labor Day march and rally called the “Workers over Billionaires” protest is scheduled Monday afternoon in Atlanta.

Laura Judge with the group “Indivisible North Metro Atlanta” says they plan to meet at Woodruff Park and march to the King Center for a rally.

“We have numerous organizations getting together in a coalition to support our laborers for Labor Day,” Judge said.

The rally is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Woodruff Park located at 91 Peachtree St.

Officials released a statement on the May Day Strong website:

“Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover. Billionaires are stealing from working families, destroying our democracy, and building private armies to attack our towns and cities."

Similar demonstrations are happening all around the country Monday, including major cities like Boston, Denver, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia.

