Kia begins production of its first American-made electric vehicle here in Georgia

WEST POINT, Ga. — Kia has begun production of their first American-made electric vehicle, the EV9, in West Point, Georgia.

Kia announced it would build its first American EV production line in Georgia in July 2023, one year after the passage of domestic manufacturing policies.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff celebrated the start of production with Kia officials Thursday at their production facility.

Kia reportedly invested $200 million into its West Point plant and added 200 new jobs to manufacture the EV9, Kia’s first three-row electric SUV.

“I congratulate KIA Georgia on this huge milestone reached less than two years after the enactment of made-in-America manufacturing incentives we passed into law. I thank all at the state, local, and Federal levels who have for years supported KIA’s success in our state,” said Sen. Ossoff.

He added, “Georgians are proud these beautiful cars are produced in Georgia and made in America. I caution those who have called for the repeal of made-in-America manufacturing policies: repealing these incentives will hurt Georgia.”

