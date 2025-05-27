Kennesaw State University researchers develop AI robot for pest control

KENNESAW, GA — Researchers at Kennesaw State University are developing a new high-tech tool aimed at helping farmers protect their crops from destructive pests without the need for chemicals.

The device, called MocoBot, is a low-cost, AI-powered robot designed to patrol strawberry fields at night, using night vision to detect and remove slugs and snails common pests that can cause major crop damage.

“It’s going to be able to perform pest management at night completely in the dark,” explained KSU researcher Taeyeong Choi. “We use AI technology to enable the robot to do that.”

The goal is to offer farmers a chemical-free solution that reduces reliance on manual labor. Choi says MocoBot not only avoids the use of pesticides but could also help farmers save on labor costs, making it both eco-friendly and economically beneficial.

Globally, pests are responsible for up to 40% of crop losses. With a working prototype expected by next year, researchers hope to keep the robot’s price tag below $5,000 making it an accessible option for growers of all sizes.

Farmers may soon have a new kind of farmhand, one that works while they sleep.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story