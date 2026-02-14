Kennesaw State study finds men, women look for different things on Tinder

KENNESAW, GA — Kennesaw State University released a study examining how users can improve their success on the dating app Tinder.

The study, which included 3,000 participants, found that males and females often look for very different things when using the platform.

KSU professor Dr. Minhao Dai said the findings may not be surprising, but this is the first study to document these differences.

“Make sure you don’t post blurry pictures, make sure that you have pictures that people are interested in,” Dai said.

He added that his next research project will examine how the content of a user’s profile affects their outcomes on dating apps.