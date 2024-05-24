Local

The Kelly Clarkson Show surprises UGA sorority sisters, family they saved from sinking car

NEW YORK — The Kelly Clarkson Show will reunite five sorority sisters from the University of Georgia with the family they rescued from a sinking car.

Sorority sisters Clarke Jones, Molly McCollum, Eleanor Cart, Jane McArdle and Kaitlyn Lannace became real-life heroes when they saved a family stuck inside a car that drove off-road and began sinking in a creek.

The sisters share the terrifying details of how they got Cori Craft out of the car, and performed CPR on her son who came out of the water unconscious.

Cori and her youngest son James share how they ended up in the creek, and thank the sisters for saving their lives.

Kelly will also have a special surprise for the Craft family and the sorority sisters. Catch the new episode on Channel 2 at 10 a.m.

