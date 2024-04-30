Just in time for Mother’s Day – 4 Georgia restaurants make Yelp’s list of best brunch spots in U.S.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, four Georgia restaurants have made Yelp’s 2024 list of the best brunch restaurants in the United States.

The company started by identifying businesses in the breakfast and brunch category, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘brunch’ and ‘Mother’s Day’. Yelp then ranked them by several factors including volume of ratings and reviews over the past three years, with those keywords.

The Collins Quarter in Savannah came in at No. 15. The restaurant boasts that it is fashioned after coffee cafe restaurants in Melbourne and brings the taste of the Pacific Rim to Savannah.

Flavor Rich in Suwanee came in at No. 36. The restaurant opened as a food truck in 2018 and focuses on high-quality dishes, with fresh, local ingredients. Their signature dishes include chicken and waffles and butter-poached lobster rolls.

In Pooler, Another Broken Egg Cafe made the list at No. 76. According to the owners, the restaurant focuses on Southern-inspired dishes, with an artisanal flair and hand-crafted cocktails.

Finally, Buttermilk Kitchen in Atlanta made the list at No. 94. The restaurant offers Southern American cuisine and changes its menu frequently and seasonally.

Read Yelp’s FULL list here.





©2024 Cox Media Group