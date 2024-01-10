Jury reaches verdict in cold case murder trial of DeKalb mother accused in son’s death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury has returned its verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her six-year-old son more than 20 years ago.

Teresa Black was accused of killing her son, William Hamilton, and leaving him to decompose in a DeKalb County cemetery in 1999.

Hamilton’s remains were found six months after his death in 1999, but his identity remained a mystery until there was a break in the case in 2022.

The jury in Black’s trial reportedly reached a verdict on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Jury members found Black not guilty of felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault charges. The jury did find Black guilty of concealing her son’s death.

