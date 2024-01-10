Local

Jury reaches verdict in cold case murder trial of DeKalb mother accused in son’s death

William Hamilton and Teresa Black

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury has returned its verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her six-year-old son more than 20 years ago.

Teresa Black was accused of killing her son, William Hamilton, and leaving him to decompose in a DeKalb County cemetery in 1999.

Hamilton’s remains were found six months after his death in 1999, but his identity remained a mystery until there was a break in the case in 2022.

The jury in Black’s trial reportedly reached a verdict on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Jury members found Black not guilty of felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault charges. The jury did find Black guilty of concealing her son’s death.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!