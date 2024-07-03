July 4th around Atlanta: 32 cities, spots to see fireworks in 2024

Here are some cities around Atlanta to catch fireworks in 2024.

Acworth-July 4 at Cauble Park

Let freedom Ring! The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are proud to present one of the largest fireworks extravaganzas in Metro Atlanta. Each year on July 4th, live music and fireworks take place at Cauble Park. Live music will start at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (subject to change depending on weather).

Admission to the event and concert is free!

Alpharetta-July 4 at Wills Park

Celebrate our great nation with your family under the stars watching a brilliant display of fireworks at dusk in Wills Park. Fireworks will commence at 9:15 p.m. If there is a weather delay, the latest start-of-show will be 10:40 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring-your-own-fun with a blanket, picnic, and games for a memorable evening together.

Atlanta-Centennial Olympic Park

No Fireworks display this year.

Avondale Estates-July 4 on the Town Green

Bring your blankets and chairs for a fun, festive Fourth at the Town Green. Enjoy games, food, face painters, activities, and music that will be fun for the entire family. Fireworks will be launched from north of the Town Green and will light up the sky once it gets dark.

Braselton-July 4 on the Town Green

Bring the family to Downtown Braselton to celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic parade, festival and fireworks show on July 4! Highlights include a concert on the Town Green, food trucks, face painting, local dining and shopping throughout downtown. Fireworks begin at dark.

Chamblee-July 4 in downtown Chamblee

The July 4th Concert and Fireworks show will feature the Ansley Stewart Band followed by The Platinum Band. The Platinum Band can play just about anything from Jazz to Hip Hop, current top his, 70′s Disco, 80′s, 90′s, Motown, R&B, Rap, and Country. They will be sure to bring the energy for the fireworks show that will begin around 9:00 p.m. There will be plenty of options for transportation to and from the event, with a shuttle, parking at nearby businesses, and a rideshare option.

Conyers-July 3 in historic Olde Town Conyers

The streets of the commercial district of historic Olde Town Conyers will come alive with the sights and sounds of our community celebrating our nation’s independence. Bring the family for food trucks, kids activities, multiple stages of live music, a beer garden, and did we mention fireworks? The fun starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dark, or between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Covington-July 4 on the Square

Witness one of the southeast’s biggest fireworks displays at Covington’s annual 4th of July celebration, Independence in the Park!

Cumming-July 4 at Cumming Fairgrounds

Steam engine parade starts at 10am. Celebrate Independence Day with family and friends on Thursday, July 4th! The Cumming Fairgrounds is hosting a fun-filled evening from 4pm-10pm, with a spectacular firework show at 9:30pm. The celebration includes live music, alcohol, food, kids zone, vendors, and more!

Dahlonega-July 4 at drill field at the University of North Georgia

Head to Dahlonega early to enjoy a 5K run, parade, concerts, car show and more.

Decatur-July 4 at the Square

Celebrate the Fourth of July hometown-style in Decatur. Watch (or join in) the Pied Piper Parade as it winds through downtown with floats, wagons, and bicycles at 6 pm. Head to the community bandstand to listen to live music on the square at 7 pm. Get here early to claim your space on the plaza for the evening fireworks display! Fireworks begin at dark (approximately 9 pm).

Dillard-July 4 at The Dillard House

The event at the popular resort and restaurant includes BBQ chicken, fried chicken, ribs, corn, beans, desserts and more. There’s live music from Hunter Grayson with fireworks at dusk.

Duluth-the city of Duluth will NOT have fireworks this year

Gainesville-July 4 at Laurel Park

Get ready for a day filled with excitement and fun for the whole family. Gates open at 9 a.m. Enjoy live music, engaging kids’ activities, delicious food and drinks, arts and crafts, and, of course, a breathtaking fireworks display at dusk.

Johns Creek-July 3 at Newtown Park

Celebrate our country’s independence at Newtown Park with live music, activities, food, and an exceptional fireworks display!

Kennesaw-July 3 in downtown Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw’s Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks is one of the biggest and best in North Georgia! Salute to America will feature two stages of live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Marietta-July 4 on Marietta Square

The City of Marietta’s Independence Day Event, 4th In The Park Celebration, begins Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 10:00am and includes a parade, free live concerts, arts and crafts show, food, carnival games and fireworks finale.

Newnan-July 4 at Newnan High School

There will be live music, fireworks and more.

Norcross-July 3 Lillian Webb Park

The City of Norcross is excited to host Red, White & Boom on Monday, July 3 at Lillian Webb Park from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m. There will be food, live music, face painting and more - making this the perfect way to kick off your Independence Day celebrations!

Peachtree City-July 4 at Lake Peachtree

Join the City of Peachtree City as it celebrates the birth of our nation beginning with the July 4th Parade and closing out the holiday with fireworks over Lake Peachtree.

Powder Springs-July 4 at Thurman Springs Park

The tradition of fabulous food, fun times, and fireworks began many years ago and continues today in Powder Springs. Celebrate Independence Day with your friends and family in downtown Powder Springs this July 4!

Rome-July 4 at Ridge Ferry Park

Get ready for a fun-filled day on July 4th, as the Patriotic Party in the Park takes over Ridge Ferry Park. There is a $5 parking fee.

Roswell-July 4 at Roswell Area Park

The City of Roswell will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration to honor Independence Day. The celebration will be held on at Roswell Area Park (10495 Woodstock Road) starting at 6:00 PM. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy fireworks, live music, entertainment, and specialty food trucks.

Sandy Springs-July 4 at City Springs

A-Town A-List takes the stage at 7:30pm before giving way to the fireworks at 9:30pm.

Snellville-July 4 on the Towne Green

The event kicks off at 4pm and includes a DJ, live band, kid’s zone and food. Fireworks start at 9:30pm.

Stockbridge-July 4 at Stockbridge Amphitheater

Prepare yourself for the Stockbridge Fourth of July Extravaganza! Make plans to spend your upcoming holiday at the Stockbridge Amphitheater. Free entry. The celebration will feature performances from Bobby V., Kool Moe Dee, Algebra Blessett, the Michael Jackson LIVE Tribute, Soul Cartel, and more. This celebration includes a fireworks show as well!! Inflatables will be available for children. The show will start at 7 pm and conclude at 11 pm.

Sugar Hill-July 3 at E.E. Robinson Park

The live music starts at 6:30pm with fireworks to follow.

Tucker-July 3 on Main Street

Enjoy live music, food trucks a kid’s zone and fireworks.

Woodstock-July 4 around town

There’s a parade, a festival from 11am-3pm and the fireworks.

Resorts, Amusement Parks & More

Atlanta Braves-July 4

Catch the San Francisco Giants battle the Braves followed by a fireworks show post-game.

Lake Lanier Islands-July 4-6

The North Georgia resort will launch fireworks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Ponce City Roof-July 4

Join Ponce City this July 4th and celebrate your red, white, and blue. Come early with the whole family for rooftop fun at Skyline Park, or stay late and enjoy dinner at 9 Mile Station along with the best panoramic view of all the fireworks in Atlanta. Wanna sip frozen cocktails indoors? Cool off in our Summer Beach Bar pop-up sure to make you feel like you’ve been transported to a topical paradise.

Six Flags Over Georgia-July 3-6

Celebrate the Fourth with rides and fireworks at Six Flags. Fireworks start at 9:15pm.

Stone Mountain Park-July 1-7

The Stone Mountain attraction will offer a fireworks show each night.