Julie Chrisley could potentially be out of prison ‘sometime next year,’ attorney says

ATLANTA — Julie Chrisley could be heading home much sooner than anyone expected, her attorney says.

During this week’s episode of Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney, Alex Little, was a guest and talked about the couple’s possible early release.

Little, when answering a question from a listener, said there was a “slim chance” they would be going home after opening arguments in their case appeal, which is expected in early March in hopes that the couple will be granted bail, People Magazine reported.

The attorney said Julie is in a “different situation” than Todd, and whether they win or lose their appeal, Little said he expected Julie to be re-sentenced due to “errors” over her original sentencing.

“If she is re-sentenced in the summer or the fall of next year, I think her sentence should be substantially reduced,” Little said.

He said if Julie was awarded a three-year sentence, she could potentially be home “sometime next year,” People reported.

Little said he feels that the First Step Act could be applied in Julie’s case. The act “is a criminal justice reform bill that promotes the rehabilitation of convicted individuals and reduces excessive sentence,” People reported.

“We don’t know whether the judge would actually apply it in a way to reduce her sentence,” Little said. “We think it should if the judge would have followed the guidelines. And that could happen, you know, this year, early next year.”

Court documents obtained showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

The Chrisleys are serving a combined 15 years in prison with Todd in custody in Florida and Julie serving time in Kentucky. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.