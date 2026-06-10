Judge sets tentative October trial date for Colt Gray

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A judge has set a tentative trial date for Colt Gray, the teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting.

According to a new scheduling order, Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm has set October 12 as the anticipated start date for Gray’s trial. The trial is expected to continue through the first week of November.

Judge Primm said the October date would allow time for renovations to be completed in Columbia County, which is being considered as a possible trial venue.

The judge also reiterated that Gray must notify the court by July 15 if he intends to plead guilty.

If Gray chooses to plead guilty, a plea hearing would begin July 24 and could continue into the following week if necessary.

Gray, 16, is accused of killing two students and two faculty members at Apalachee High School in September 2024.

He faces a total of 55 charges, including four counts of felony murder.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was found guilty of second-degree murder in March after being charged with supplying the weapon used in the shooting. His sentencing is scheduled to begin July 28.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.