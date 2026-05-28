Change of venue granted in case against accused Apalachee High School shooter

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A judge has granted a change of venue in the case against the teen accused of killing four people at Apalachee High School.

16-year-old Colt Gray is accused of killing two teachers and two students during the Sept. 4, 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School.

He faces a 55-count indictment on charges including murder, aggravated assault and child cruelty.

Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm ruled that Gray’s trial will be moved out of Barrow County and said Columbia County is being considered as the new location.

If a plea deal is not reached, Gray’s trial is expected to begin in the fall, either in October or November. Attorneys expect the trial to last about two-and-a-half weeks.

During Gray’s latest court appearance, defense attorneys said the results of his medical evaluation would help determine whether the case would move toward a trial or possible plea negotiations.

Court filings show evidence produced in recent months includes Gray’s jail calls, emails and messages, along with disciplinary reports and rejected mail.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, has been convicted of second-degree murder for giving his son access to a rifle despite what prosecutors described as warning signs about the teen’s emotional state.

Colin Gray is awaiting sentencing.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.