Judge sets new trial date for father of accused Apalachee High School shooter

By WSB Radio News Staff
Colin Gray appears in court July 23, 2025 A judge ruled on July 23 to move the September trial for Colin Gray, the father of the Apalachee school shooting suspect.
BARROW COUNTY, GA — As the Barrow County community recognizes one year since the Apalachee High School shooting, a judge sets a new trial date for the father of the accused shooter.

Colin Gray’s trial was originally expected to begin next week; it was delayed a couple months back due to scheduling conflicts.

Now, Superior Court judge Nicholas Primm has put Gray’s trial on the calendar for February 9, 2026.

While he is being tried in Barrow County, the jury will come from nearby Hall County after an earlier request from the defense for a change of venue.

Gray faces a list of charges for allegedly buying the gun used by his son, Colt Gray, in the shooting that left four dead and nine injured.

Colin has pleaded not guilty.

