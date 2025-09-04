Judge sets new trial date for father of accused Apalachee High School shooter

BARROW COUNTY, GA — As the Barrow County community recognizes one year since the Apalachee High School shooting, a judge sets a new trial date for the father of the accused shooter.

Colin Gray’s trial was originally expected to begin next week; it was delayed a couple months back due to scheduling conflicts.

Now, Superior Court judge Nicholas Primm has put Gray’s trial on the calendar for February 9, 2026.

While he is being tried in Barrow County, the jury will come from nearby Hall County after an earlier request from the defense for a change of venue.

Gray faces a list of charges for allegedly buying the gun used by his son, Colt Gray, in the shooting that left four dead and nine injured.

Colin has pleaded not guilty.