Local

Attorney General Chris Carr’s Campaign announces federal lawsuit against Lt. Governor Burt Jones

By WSB Radio News Staff
Burt Jones / Chris Carr FILE.
By WSB Radio News Staff

GEORGIA — Attorney General Chris Carr’s campaign has announced a federal lawsuit against Lt. Governor Burt Jones over his use of a leadership committee that they say is a “blatant attempt to circumvent campaign finance laws.”

This latest escalation comes after the Carr campaign filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission that was later rejected.

Kendyl Parker, Spokeswoman for Lt. Governor Burt Jones told WSB Radio, “Georgia’s lackluster Attorney General defended this law two years ago. Now, he’s running for governor and wants to challenge the same law he once defended. If hypocrisy were an Olympic sport, he’d take gold.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!