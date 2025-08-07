Attorney General Chris Carr’s Campaign announces federal lawsuit against Lt. Governor Burt Jones

GEORGIA — Attorney General Chris Carr’s campaign has announced a federal lawsuit against Lt. Governor Burt Jones over his use of a leadership committee that they say is a “blatant attempt to circumvent campaign finance laws.”

This latest escalation comes after the Carr campaign filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission that was later rejected.

Kendyl Parker, Spokeswoman for Lt. Governor Burt Jones told WSB Radio, “Georgia’s lackluster Attorney General defended this law two years ago. Now, he’s running for governor and wants to challenge the same law he once defended. If hypocrisy were an Olympic sport, he’d take gold.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.