Judge orders BioLab lawsuits to be consolidated

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A chemical fire at BioLab on Sept. 28 is now going into litigation, sparking numerous class action lawsuits.

A judge has ordered the consolidation of those lawsuits and has appointed four lawyers to work the case, according to report from WSBTV.

“I am honored by the Court’s order appointing me as co-lead counsel in the litigation against Bio-Lab and KIK Custom Products arising from the September 29th chemical fire,” said attorney Jean Martin. “BioLab’s alleged recklessness has upended and harmed tens of thousands of lives. Along with my esteemed colleagues serving as co-lead counsel, I am ready to fight on behalf of the community of Conyers and the surrounding areas to seek justice for this disaster.”

The plant has partially reopened for distribution purposes, but has not resumed full operations.



