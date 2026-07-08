Judge locks in date and venue for accused Apalachee High School shooter’s murder trial

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA — Accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray is headed to trial with a confirmed date and venue later this year.

On Wednesday, Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm ordered that Colt Gray’s trial will be held on Oct. 13 in Columbia County.

Colt Gray, then 14, is accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School, killing four people: students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Ricky Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie.

Primm previously said the October date would allow time for renovations to be completed in Columbia County, which was considered as a possible trial venue.

In May, Primm granted a change of venue.

Officials say Gray, now 16, faces a total of 55 charges, including four counts of felony murder.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was found guilty of second-degree murder in March after being charged with supplying the weapon used in the shooting.

During Gray’s court appearance in May, defense attorneys said the results of his medical evaluation would help determine whether the case would move toward a trial or possible plea negotiations.

Previous court filings show evidence produced in recent months includes Gray’s jail calls, emails and messages, along with disciplinary reports and rejected mail.

Colts father, Colin Gray, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 28.