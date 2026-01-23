Judge dismisses DOJ’s demand to hand over Georgia voter information from 2020 election

ATLANTA — A federal judge dismissed the Department of Justice demand to hand over Georgia voter information from the 2020 election.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last August asking him to send Georgia’s complete and current statewide voter registration list.

Raffensperger’s office notified Bondi it was illegal for the state to share that information.

“I will always follow the law and follow the Constitution. I refuse to violate the oath I took to stand up for the people of this state, regardless of who or what compels me to do otherwise,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

The judge dismissed the case Friday saying the attorney general’s request lacks subject-matter jurisdiction.