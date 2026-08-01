Jovita Moore mural returns after coffee shop paints over it

GRANT PARK — A mural for the late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore has been repainted after a Grant Park coffee shop painted over it.

In May, Bellwood Coffee received backlash and boycotts after covering the mural of Moore, who died from an aggressive brain cancer in 2021.

Store owners worked with Tommy Bronx, the original artist as well as Moore’s family to re-create the mural.

“I truly appreciate the effort that they took to fix their wrong, and took the time to talk to Jovita’s family,” said Bronx.

Bronx worked with Moore’s children to incorporate her favorite flowers into the mural.

“She loved roses, so when we were talking, I said ‘I’d love to have like a lot of flowers’, and they were like ‘yes, can we do roses?’,” said Bronx.

The coffee shop is also adding a drink to its menu in honor of Moore called the Jo-Mo.

For every Jo-Mo ordered, the shop will donate $2 to the National Brain Tumor Society through the end of August.

WSB Radio’s Jordan Brown contributed to this story.