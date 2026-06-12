Jonesboro man convicted in Cherokee County family violence case

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Jonesboro man has been convicted in a Cherokee County family violence case involving a 2025 assault at a Canton hotel, prosecutors said.

Desmond Jamal Camp, 37, was found guilty of family violence aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He was acquitted on two additional family violence charges.

Prosecutors said the case stems from an April 2025 incident in which Camp was accused of assaulting a woman at a Canton hotel.

According to testimony, the victim told police Camp held a knife to her throat after she refused to have sex with him.

Authorities said the victim suffered two small cuts on her hand during the attack.

Camp was convicted following trial, officials said.