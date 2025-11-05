Local

Johns Creek voters reject $40 million performing arts center bond

By WSB Radio News Staff
Proposed Johns Creek Performing Arts Center The proposed performing arts center would be partially funded by a $40 million bond, with the remaining $20 million coming from property tax increases and other funds. (PHOTO: Handout)
By WSB Radio News Staff

JOHNS CREEK, GA — Voters in Johns Creek have overwhelmingly rejected a bond referendum that would have funded a new performing arts center in the city.

The $40 million proposal which included an estimated $83 annual tax increase per household, failed by a wide margin, with more than 60% of voters voting against it.

The measure sought funding for an 800-seat performing arts center, a project strongly supported by Mayor John Bradberry and several residents. “Maybe raise your taxes $83; $83 to get a place to see quality entertainment,” said supporter Myna Dyson. Another supporter, Deb Powell, said, “My personal opinion, I am supportive of it, yes for the PAC.”

But many residents pushed back, saying the project wasn’t a priority and would unfairly burden taxpayers. Scott Barksdale said, “It’s a public/private partnership, the public is JC (Johns Creek), but the private is taxing our citizens for decades.” Maureen Giannone added, “Why is this project so important? When did it become the number one priority?”

Despite the referendum’s defeat, Mayor Bradberry’s backing of the project didn’t hurt him politically as he won re-election to another term in office.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!