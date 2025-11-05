Johns Creek voters reject $40 million performing arts center bond

JOHNS CREEK, GA — Voters in Johns Creek have overwhelmingly rejected a bond referendum that would have funded a new performing arts center in the city.

The $40 million proposal which included an estimated $83 annual tax increase per household, failed by a wide margin, with more than 60% of voters voting against it.

The measure sought funding for an 800-seat performing arts center, a project strongly supported by Mayor John Bradberry and several residents. “Maybe raise your taxes $83; $83 to get a place to see quality entertainment,” said supporter Myna Dyson. Another supporter, Deb Powell, said, “My personal opinion, I am supportive of it, yes for the PAC.”

But many residents pushed back, saying the project wasn’t a priority and would unfairly burden taxpayers. Scott Barksdale said, “It’s a public/private partnership, the public is JC (Johns Creek), but the private is taxing our citizens for decades.” Maureen Giannone added, “Why is this project so important? When did it become the number one priority?”

Despite the referendum’s defeat, Mayor Bradberry’s backing of the project didn’t hurt him politically as he won re-election to another term in office.