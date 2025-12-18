Johns Creek considers radar study to locate unmarked graves at historic Macedonia Cemetery

JOHNS CREEK, GA — The City of Johns Creek is considering the use of ground-penetrating radar to map unmarked graves at the historic Macedonia Cemetery, a move city leaders say could allow long-overdue improvements without disturbing burial sites.

City officials say radar analysis would provide a clearer picture of where graves are located, opening the door for better maintenance and fencing at the site. Making updates to cemeteries can be difficult, as crews work to avoid disturbing any graves.

Community activist Kirk Canaday, who has worked for years to draw attention to the condition of the cemetery, says he is cautiously optimistic about the city’s plans. “The place is in tremendous disrepair, and keep in mind the city has owned that property for five years,” Canaday said.

The Macedonia Cemetery, located at the corner of State Bridge and Medlock Bridge roads, is a historically Black burial ground tied to the Macedonia African Methodist Church, which dates back to the late 1800s. The cemetery was abandoned for decades and currently has only about two dozen visible headstones, many of them in need of repair.

Canaday estimates there could be as many as 300 unmarked graves on the property, many dating back to the era of slavery. “There’s probably another 300 graves unidentified up there,” he said, noting that at one time hundreds of enslaved people lived and worked in the area.

He has criticized the city’s lack of maintenance since acquiring the property five years ago. “I was involved with the cemetery before the city acquired it, and they’ve had five years to maintain the cemetery and they have done absolutely nothing out there,” Canaday said.

City leaders say identifying burial locations through radar would be a necessary first step before making any improvements, ensuring the historic graves are preserved while addressing years of neglect.

