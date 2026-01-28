Job growth in metro Atlanta may come at a cost for renters, study finds

ATLANTA — A new study suggests metro Atlanta could see an influx of jobs in 2026, but that growth may come with added pressure on housing affordability.

An outlook published by national real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap forecasts solid job growth for Atlanta and surrounding counties, with the region expected to add about 19,000 jobs.

Nearly a quarter of those positions, about 4,500 are categorized as office-use employment. Both totals rank fourth-highest among major U.S. cities, according to the study.

While the projected job growth is seen as a positive sign for the local economy, the report points to a downside for renters. The influx of workers is expected to reverse a two-year decline in average rents across the metro area.

The study forecasts the average apartment rent in metro Atlanta will rise to about $1,650 a month. At the same time, vacancy rates are projected to fall to just over 5 percent, tightening the rental market.

Marcus & Millichap notes that on a national scale, the Sun Belt region, spanning southern U.S. states, continues to drive much of the country’s economic growth. Within that region, Atlanta and Charlotte stand out as top performers.

The report also highlights ongoing challenges in the housing market, saying a still-sluggish environment for home sales means barriers to homeownership remain high, particularly for first-time buyers, as population growth and job gains increase demand for housing.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.