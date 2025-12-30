Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter featured in upcoming auction celebrating USA’s 250th birthday

PLAINS, GA — An upcoming auction in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence next year includes some items from President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn.

The items included in the Christie’s auction were handpicked by the Carters’ daughter, Amy, and include a personal birthday note from Jimmy to Rosalynn in 1978 which says, “it’s nice to be growing old together with you.”

Other items include two peanut scarves, which Amy says her mother wore with a peanut dress, a collection of campaign buttons, a painting by Carter, a coffee table he made, a Stetson hat, and a China plate made for the Carters’ Ellijay cabin.

A photograph signed by Carter and four other presidents is also up for auction.

The auction will run online from January 13 through January 27.