Jackson County sheriff’s deputy dies due to health issues

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office announced a beloved deputy recently died due to health issues.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputy Derrell Mohorn died at Piedmont Athens Regional on March 19. He was 39.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Derrell Mohorn. Please keep the Mohorn family lifted in prayer as they navigate the difficult days ahead,” the Gardenview Funeral Chapel said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date.