‘It’s time for us to send some help his way;’ DeKalb firefighter diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County firefighter is fighting colon cancer at the young age of 30.

Peter Le, a former Marine and current DeKalb County firefighter, is undergoing chemotherapy.

The news of Le’s cancer was unveiled after he underwent a colonoscopy.

The results of the colonoscopy revealed he had stage 4 colon cancer, which had also spread to his liver.

As of Friday, a GoFundMe for Le’s medical expenses had raised more than $13,000 of a $25,000 goal.

The GoFundMe said Le is feeling well and remaining optimistic during this challenging time.

Doctors have recommended Le take an aggressive approach.

