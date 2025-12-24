It’s been 34 years since a Georgia high school football team could claim this prestigious title

BUFORD, GA — Buford High School drew headlines earlier this year for its new football stadium and the hefty $62M price tag. But now they’re being recognized for what the football team did on the field.

Consensus National Champion has a nice ring to it.

The Buford Wolves are the first Georgia high school football team to enjoy that distinction since La Grange High School finished atop the USA Today poll in 1991.

Today, there are multiple polls in the mix, including USA Today and ESPN, and eight of them have declared Buford the top team in the country.

That is after they capped off a 15-0 season with a win over Carrollton in the class-6A state title game.

The state title is the 15th in program history, only Valdosta has more.