Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on heightened alert amid Middle East conflict

ATLANTA — As the conflict in the Middle East continues, Israeli diplomats in Atlanta say security remains a top concern.

Israel’s Consul General to the Southeast, Eitan Weiss, says the conflict with Iran has created a heightened threat environment.

“We know that the Iranian regime has its own capabilities of trying to inflict harm to Israel-interests, and members of the Jewish community, and actually even local Americans,” Weiss said.

Weiss says the consulate is maintaining constant communication with the Atlanta Police Department to stay ahead of and respond to any potential threats.

Iran has threatened retaliation against American and Israeli interests around the world, prompting local diplomats to remain on guard.

Weiss says officials are aware of the unique threats they face and are taking additional precautions at the consulate’s Midtown Atlanta facility.

“That’s why we have a great relationship with the Atlanta Police, making sure that we are coordinated with each other about potential risks and challenges, and we take all the necessary precautions,” Weiss said.

He says officials hope the ongoing communication and security measures will help keep the consulate safe.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.