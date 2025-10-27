Investigation underway after road collapses in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Emergency crews are responding to a road collapse in the metro Atlanta area on Monday morning.

Crews from the Forest Park Public Works Department responded to a collapsed road at Longleaf Drive and Pine Creek Road.

“Officials from Clayton County are also onsite to address any necessary repairs,” Forest Park officials said.

It is unclear what caused the road to give way or if any injuries were reported. The rain in the area is also adding to the issues.

Motorists are highly encouraged to use caution near the area and follow all detour signage or traffic control measures.

This is a developing story.