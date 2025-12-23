3 inmates who escaped from metro Atlanta jail captured

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County authorities say the three inmates who escaped from a jail in DeKalb County on Monday have been captured.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that all three escaped inmates are now in custody,” officials said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates were identified as Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor, and Naod Yohannes.

The fugitives face multiple charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says.

• Stevenson Charles, age 24, is charged with murder and armed robbery.

• Yusuf Minor, age 31, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Naod Yohannes, age 25 is charged with simple assault, arson, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.