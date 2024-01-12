Injured survivor of crash that killed 2 teens identified as high school soccer player

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Friends have identified one of three survivors of a crash that killed two metro Atlanta teenagers as a high school soccer player.

Chris Peixoto is a senior at Lassiter High School in Cobb County.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help with his medical expenses, Peixoto was in a Mazda 6 that crashed into a tree on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Gabriel Escandon, 17, and Esteban Cortez-Rendon were both killed in the crash. Tuesday was Cortez-Rendon’s 18th birthday, friends said.

Officials have not identified the other two teens injured in the crash. It’s unclear if Peixoto was a passenger or the driver.

“One of my best friends, Chris, was fortunate to survive, but is going to need multiple medical procedures, surgeries and therapy,” Emiliano Gonzalez wrote on GoFundMe.

It’s unclear what injuries Peixoto sustained.

The community has raised nearly $50,000 to help in Peixoto’s recovery.

©2024 Cox Media Group