Infectious disease experts are in Atlanta for annual convention, IDWeek

ATLANTA — Thousands of infectious disease experts are at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for the annual convention, IDWeek, and vaccines are a hot topic.

Dr. Sean O’Leary from the University of Colorado School of Medicine says many times it’s access to vaccines that’s a bigger problem than vaccine hesitancy.

“Vaccine hesitancy remains a major threat to public health. It may be growing. It’s highly contextual. But remember that our overall vaccination coverage remains high,” says O’Lear.

He says presumptive recommendations tend to work best when it comes to vaccinations.

Lori Handy from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine tells healthcare providers politics have to be off the table during the discussion.

