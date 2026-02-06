Independent review calls for changes within South Fulton Police Department

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Months of controversy surrounding the City of South Fulton’s Police Department have led an independent firm to call for changes within the agency.

The findings come after multiple lawsuits alleging sexual discrimination and retaliation within the department. The independent review finds many police policies are outdated, overly complex, and inconsistently applied.

South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs says she was not surprised by the findings.

“We know that there were things that are not working well in our police department, so for me it gave us a clear insight and we were provided recommendations,” Gumbs said.

Among the recommendations outlined in the report are the establishment of a dedicated internal affairs review panel, the development of a standalone disciplinary policy, the reinstatement of performance evaluations, improved alignment of staffing levels, and changes to promotional procedures.

Gumbs says some of those recommendations have already been implemented.

“Some of them have already been implemented, but it did give us a different look into what was happening in our police department, and we’re going to fix it,” she said.

The city has faced a turbulent period in recent months. The City Council voted last month to approve a retirement settlement for now-former Police Chief Keith Meadows, who was placed on leave in 2025. Meadows was named in several lawsuits alleging a hostile work environment, sexual discrimination, and retaliation within the department.

Gumbs says leadership will be key moving forward as the city searches for a new police chief.

“I think the biggest thing is that we need leadership and I would love for our police chief that we do select to come in and look at those recommendations and provide us with priorities,” she said.

She says a nationwide search is underway following Meadows’ retirement and emphasized the city’s commitment to transparency.

“One of the things that I did run off of was transparency; I am very open about what happens in our local government and I want residents to feel comfortable and this is our first step in building trust,” Gumbs said.

The police department is not the only part of city leadership to face scrutiny. Former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was also at the center of controversy last year over allegations of misusing taxpayer dollars for overseas travel. In a separate case, Kamau entered a guilty plea this week to a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge dating back to 2023.

Mayor Gumbs says the full independent review of the police department is being released to the public as the city works to correct the course.

“We’re moving the city in a different direction,” she said.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.