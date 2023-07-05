Local

‘I’m just grateful that she’s home’: 9-year-old girl kidnapped in May reunited with her mother

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV

Jeffrey Jones Jeffrey Jones is accused of kidnapping his 9-year-old daughter in May and taking her out of the state. The girl was reunited with her mother on July 4.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have located the 9-year-old DeKalb County girl who disappeared nearly three months ago.

The mother of 9-year-old Kamille Jones told Channel 2 that police finally found her daughter more than 300 miles away in McIntosh County, Georgia on Tuesday.

“I just have my baby home safe and sound and that’s all I wanted her to be, was home,” Kiesha Wade said.

DeKalb County police said the girl’s father, Jeffrey Jones, kidnapped the child on May 20, 2023.

Wade said Jones stopped at her Wesley Club Drive apartment, grabbed the 9-year-old girl, and took off.

“He sped off with her. I fell holding on to the car,” Wade explained. “She’s been missing since May 20, 2023, and we are on July 4th.”

Channel 2 spoke with the sister of Jeffrey Jones, Tahasha McClellan.

McClellan said her brother traveled to Michigan, Virginia and Florida with the child while he was on the run.

“At this point he’s unstable,” McClellan said.

“I’m just grateful that she’s home,” Wade said.

Family members said Jones is in jail and faces several charges, including kidnapping.

Wade said her daughter was not physically injured.

