Ice and water create sinkhole in downtown Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Drivers in Lawrenceville are being warned about another roadway hazard Monday morning, in addition to the black ice.

Lawrenceville police say Perry Street in downtown Lawrenceville is closed after a small sinkhole developed during the winter storm. Officers say ice and water caused the hole to form between Crogan Street and Pike Street.

That section of Perry Street will remain closed until further notice as crews assess the situation.

Police are advising drivers to find alternate routes or stay home if possible while the closure remains in place.