‘I don’t want him remembered, I want him here’- Grieving mother calls for change

ATLANTA, GA — A grieving mother continues to call for change on the anniversary of her son’s death in a Little Five Points car accident.

The Georgia State Patrol chase that ended with the deadly crash in Little Five Points occurred on April 14, 2025.

In March 2026, Kate Schoenke filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Public Safety over the death of her 19-year-old son, Cooper in hopes of getting the organization’s pursuit policies changed.

“For such a peaceful kid to go out in such a violent manner, such a senseless, violent, preventable manner. I still can’t wrap my head around it,” said Schoenke.

Faduma Mohamed was charged in the chase and crash and is awaiting her trial in DeKalb County.

“He was cool. He was also insanely kind,” Schoenke said of Cooper ahead of the one year anniversary of the crash.

Schoenke told WSB Radio that Cooper was her favorite person. “We hung out, we got along. He was so genuine and special to me and so many others. He was my first real purpose, and only purpose in life,” she said.

“I don’t want him remembered. I want him here, so I can’t really fathom how to remember him.”

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.